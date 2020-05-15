Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 860.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of BATS:PREF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $94.84. 3,196 shares of the company were exchanged. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03.

