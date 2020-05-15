Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,809,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.10. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

