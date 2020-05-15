Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 377,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,371. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

