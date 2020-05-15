Private Capital Group LLC Buys 489 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 44,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

