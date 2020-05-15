Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,120. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

