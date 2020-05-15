Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. 1,597,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

