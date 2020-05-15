Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

