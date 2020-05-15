Private Capital Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 671,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,914. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

