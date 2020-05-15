Private Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.19. 5,248,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.