Private Capital Group LLC Has $694,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,112. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.