Private Capital Group LLC Has $799,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.56. 1,448,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,228. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.