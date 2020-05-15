Private Capital Group LLC Sells 13,106 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.