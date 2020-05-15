Private Capital Group LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,030,000 after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.80. 11,914,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,402. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

