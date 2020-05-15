Private Capital Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,423,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,915,000 after acquiring an additional 337,322 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,167,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.10. 2,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,663. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average of $175.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $198.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.