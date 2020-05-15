Private Capital Group LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

RTX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,163,603. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

