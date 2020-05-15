Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $132.25. 13,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,578. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.