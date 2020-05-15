Private Ocean LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

LLY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 350,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

