Private Ocean LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

