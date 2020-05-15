Private Ocean LLC Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 5,505,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

