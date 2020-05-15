Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,831,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

