Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 24,232,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.