Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 5.0% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 5,577,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

