Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,383. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

