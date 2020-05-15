PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale lowered PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of PRYMY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 24,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,187. PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy, Projects, and Telecom segments. The Energy segment manufactures medium voltage cable systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port cranes, tunnel and mining excavation systems, nuclear power stations, military vehicles, and renewable energy; and solutions for elevator and automotive industries.

