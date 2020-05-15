PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$113.00 during midday trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.29.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

