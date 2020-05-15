PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$113.00 during midday trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.29.
About PSP Swiss Property
