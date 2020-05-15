Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted by Analyst

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. 8,462,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

