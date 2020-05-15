QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $168,007.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $407,120.54 and $168,007.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013537 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00168487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.