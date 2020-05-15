R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,936. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.