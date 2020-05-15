R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 5.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $16,103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,419,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.