Radian Group Inc (RDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 5th

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 268.4% per year over the last three years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 220,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,658. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

