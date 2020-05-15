Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 15%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was down 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.38, approximately 9,374,817 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,694,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 44,996.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 116,990 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Range Resources by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 122,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

