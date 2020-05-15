RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ RP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.47. 56,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,749. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RealPage by 570.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

