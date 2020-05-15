Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 9,279,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

