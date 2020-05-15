Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Down 13.2%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price fell 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.34, 4,329,699 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,506,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -127.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

