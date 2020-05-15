Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of RGLS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.