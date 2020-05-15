Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace Buys 2,100 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $24,234.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBNC. Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

