RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,292. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

