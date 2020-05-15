Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hershey (HSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently:
- 5/8/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Hershey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/24/2020 – Hershey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.
- 4/24/2020 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 4/22/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $155.00 to $154.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.
- 3/24/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/23/2020 – Hershey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE HSY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,142. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.25.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
