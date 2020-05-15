Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10, 2,030,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 688,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on RESN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 243.81%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resonant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 304,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

