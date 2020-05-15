Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares dropped 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 1,064,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 612,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

