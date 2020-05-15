Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Sells $18,687.50 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $18,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 57,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

