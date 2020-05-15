Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Director Steve Aselage Sells 1,000 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Director Steve Aselage sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,205.58.

On Thursday, March 5th, Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $66,954.24.

NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.27. 22,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,102. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Retrophin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Retrophin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

