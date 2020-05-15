RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,330. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

