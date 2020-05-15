RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,931. The company has a market cap of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $89,427 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

