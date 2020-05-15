Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,381,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $118,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

