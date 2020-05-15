Rhumbline Advisers Has $114 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $114,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,569,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

