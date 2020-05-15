Rhumbline Advisers Has $187.11 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $187,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,887,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.