Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 33,819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Chevron worth $247,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,444,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

