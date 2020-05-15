Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Mcdonald’s worth $239,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

