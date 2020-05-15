Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $450,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,569. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,735,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

